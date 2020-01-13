Future of Global Multimodal Imaging Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Multimodal Imaging Market (Product Type - Multimodal Imaging Equipment, Reagents, and Software; Technology - PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and Other Technologies; Application - Clinical Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Other Applications; End-user - Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Multimodal imaging systems are useful in diagnosing the issues in the treatment of chronically ill and aged populations. The multimodal imaging market to foresee growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Prevalence of Chronic Illness and Geriatric Population Propelling the Growth of the Market



According to the latest population estimates and projections from UN DESA's Population Division, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65 by 2050, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. The latest projections also show that the number of people aged 80 or over will triple in the next 30 years.



Multimodality imaging such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET) plays an important role in accurately identifying the diseased and the normal tissues. Image registration is a valuable tool for transferring information about the disease for treatment planning purposes.



PET/CT is Anticipated to Witness the Largest Demand During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end-user. Based on the product type, the study includes multimodal imaging equipment, reagents, and software. Based on technology, the study includes PET/CT, SPET/CT, PET/MRI, and other technologies. Based on the application, the study includes clinical applications, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications. Moreover, the global multimodal imaging market by end-user is further fragmented into the hospital, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and other end-users.



Among the technology segment, PET/CT is anticipated to witness substantial demand due to high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in the characterization of tumors. Moreover, growing clinical evidence for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease, increasing applications of PET/CT systems in cardiology, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the technological advancements in the field of PET/CT is driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Multimodal Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Mediso Ltd., Canon Inc., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., MR Solutions Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Other companies.



Philips Completed its Acquisition of Carestream Health's Healthcare Information Systems



"With the acquisition of Carestream's Healthcare Information Systems business, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide industry-leading medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions," Calum Cunningham, Business Leader Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips.



