Future of Global Potato Chips Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

The global potato chips market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Potato Chips Market: Industry Insights



Potato chips have become a popular snack around the globe. It is a processed food item used as a snack food both in fast food centers and restaurants as garnishes and side dishes. It currently represents one of the world's most popular snack food. The potato chips market is growing rapidly owing to its cheap price and popularity among nearly all age groups. The young population is a key revenue-generating segment of the potato chips market. The market players have several advantages such as quick access to the market and fewer overheads and transportation costs.



Changing lifestyle and unfixed working hours have reduced the tendency of a consumer to have a ready meal regularly. This is the key driving factor for the potato chips market. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged food, rapid urbanization, and the growing economy of developing nations collectively offers a growing demand for potato chips market. However, increasing health awareness among young and middle-class consumers is hindering the growth of this market for the short term. Further, manufacturers in this industry are responding to this threat by producing healthier potato chips for the health concerned consumer groups.



Potato Chips Market: Segmentation



The potato chips market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channels. On the basis of product type, it consists of plain and flavored. The potato chips market on the basis of distribution channel is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty food stores, online stores, and convenience stores.



North America is the Largest Player of the Potato Chips Market



Geographically, the potato chips market is segmented into the four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the potato chips market, owing to the growing demand for convenient food and the snacking habit of people in this region.



Key Players of Potato Chips Market



The key players of the potato chips market are Nestle, Diamond, PepsiCo, Kraft Foods, Kellogg Company, and General Mills, CALBEE, Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Lorenz Bahlsen, Snack-World Group, Intersnack Group, and Snyder's-Lance.



