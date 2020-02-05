Future of Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market (Product - SATCOM Receiver, SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder, SATCOM Antenna, SATCOM Modem/Router, and Other Products; Type - Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment, Airborne SATCOM Equipment, and Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment; Technology - SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM-on-the-Move, SATCOM Telemetry, and SATCOM Automatic Identification System; End-user - Media and Entertainment, Government, Aerospace and Defense, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18129



Wherever military forces located, they need situational awareness. From decision-makers at central command to warfighters in the field, sailors on navy ships or troops in flight to get a clear picture of the operation, to accomplish the mission. Airborne satellite equipment keeps mobile troops connected.



According to Infinium Global Research (IGR) military sitcom providers have introduced a significant technology advancement named Communications on the Move (COTM) technology. The technology is equipped with a satellite router antenna, a broadband-enabled moving vehicle, and network features. The technology is capable of supporting voice, data and video connectivity.



Military aircraft streamline intelligence, surveillance and Reconnaissance video to forces on the ground whereas airborne command and control in delivering real-time information to troops over drop zones and in enemy location. COTM has been widely adopted on the ground and sea thus improving the exchange and availability of data significantly. Not only in the military battlefield but also domestic first-responder operation airborne COTM expanded the scope for decision making and uninterrupted flow of data as well.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/18129



According to research analysts of IGR, hindrance to this technology is the small mobile antennas while providing high-speed connectivity. With the advent of a new feature called "superburst" which has significantly improved network entry times due to easier burst detection in lower Carrier-to-Noice (C/N) environments, as well as very high frequency offset tolerance. Superburst is completely compatible with maritime and train applications where the signal is frequently interrupted or getting switched.



Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd announced Gilat's In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) which is the first-ever to operate during flight on a commercial aircraft. Gilat's ESA has no moving parts, full electronic beam steering and a flat panel with an extremely low profile. Gilat's innovative design combines the benefits of ESA with the advantages of Ka-band, as highlighted by the performance achieved in this testing. The ESA terminal can serve both GEO and NGSO constellations that operate in Ka-band and features Gilat's industry leading aero modem.



The report on satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market also focuses on comprehensive evaluation of the market besides new trends, the key players adopting to sustain growth in the market.



In Order to Get More Insights into the Competitive Landscape, You Can Purchase the Report Here



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market.