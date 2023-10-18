Future of Identity Verification Market Demand, Size, Share and Rapid Growth, Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- The global Identity Verification Market size estimated to be USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Globally increasing identity thefts with increasing risks of fraudster access, stringent government regulations, and growing digitalization initiatives are key factors driving the market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity Verification Market"



465 - Tables

47 - Figures

373 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178660742



What is Identity Verification?



Identity verification is a process of verifying the individual's identity by using publicly or privately available databases. The solutions offered in the identity verification market help organizations verify an individual's identity quickly and easily, thereby actively improving customer experience and complying with privacy laws, Anti Money Laundering (AML) legislation, and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.



Competitive Overview:



The identity verification market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Equifax (US), Thales (France), GBG (UK), TransUnion (US), Mastercard (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo (Canada), Acuant (US), Mitek Systems (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), and others. Partnerships, agreements, collaboration, acquisitions, and product developments are some of the various growth strategies by these players to increase their market presence.



Experian (Ireland) is a market leader in the world for consumer and commercial credit reporting and marketing services. The company offers products and services for managing credit risk, safeguarding clients from fraud and identity theft, and analyzing the market and consumer demand. Its four primary business segments are consumer services, marketing services, decision analytics, and credit services. It helps its clients understand and control their financial status and safeguards them against fraud and identity theft. It operates in the healthcare, retail, financial institutions, telecommunications, and automotive industries. Through collaborations and acquisitions, the firm has grown its portfolio and market presence with companies such as Prove Identity (US), Citadel API (US), Global Data Consortium (US), Microsoft (US), and many more.



Thales (France) specializes in a system that controls digital identities and safeguards "Next-Generation Digital Security" assets to secure the global shift toward digital commerce, border management, and IoT. Thales Group provides identity verification services that include features including document verification, face verification, and onboarding. Thales acquired Gemalto in 2019 and utilized Gemalto's biometric security expertise.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=178660742



Thales specializes in data encryption, tokenization, data masking, Hardware Security Module (HSM) management, key management, and digital signature. Thales Group's identity management and data security solutions assist banks in exchanging cash, maintaining border control, and a variety of other applications.



Apart from large vendors, some other players, such as HyperVerge, AU10TIX, Innovatrics, Intellicheck, Signicat, and SecureKey Technologies are also evolving in the identity verification market. Intellicheck is dedicated to providing the finest identity verification solutions with an extremely effective approach, identifying false IDs 99.9% of the time. The company offers mobile, browser, and scanner solutions that simplify reaping the benefits of accurate and rapid identity verification. The solutions offered by the company include Preventing Fraud, Know Your Customer, Age Verification, and Intellicheck Identity Platform, amongst other things.



According to MnM's approach to evaluating the market, the majority of businesses use inorganic growth tactics to hold onto their market share. In 2020–2021, the number of transactions rose by 50–60%. These agreements cover alliances, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships together. Product launches and corporate growth activities abruptly decreased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, organizations are anticipated to embrace organic growth strategies starting in 2021 to provide end consumers with identity verification solutions and services, which would assist businesses in boosting market revenue.



Browse Other Reports:



MVNO Market



Social and Emotional Learning Market



IPTV Market



Product Engineering Services Market



Application Delivery Controller Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/identity-verification-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/identity-verification.asp