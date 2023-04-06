Future of K-12 Education Technology Spend Market: Emerging Technologies and Trends

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of K-12 Education Technology Spend Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Educomp Solutions (India), Next Education (India), TAL Education Group (China), Tata Class Edge (India), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Cengage Learning (United States), Ellucian (United States), Knewton (United States)



Scope of the Report of K-12 Education Technology Spend

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.



The Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing E-Learning Technology Start-ups

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies



Market Drivers:

- Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

- Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally



Market Trend:

- Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

- Growth in the E-Learning Platform



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



