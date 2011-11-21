Fast Market Research recommends "Future of Kitchen Products in China to 2015: Market Profile" from World Market Intelligence
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2011 -- Future of Kitchen Products in China to 2015: Market Profile' provides detailed market, category and company-specific insights into the operating environment for interior products manufacturers and retailers. This report is an essential read for anyone involved in operations or analysis of the interior product value chain, including product manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, raw material suppliers and industry analysts. The report is designed to provide a broad understanding of the interior products industry and specific detail on the performance of the key product categories. The report provides an indispensable source of market size, distribution and end-user segmentation analysis covering the Chinese interior products industry.
- Historical values for the interior kitchen products industry for 2006-10 and forecast figures for 2011-15
- Supporting text on individual markets and values for categories for 2006-10 and forecasts till 2015
- Analysis of production, trade, distribution and consumption dynamics
- Profiles of top interior product manufacturers and retailers in China
This report will help to inform your strategic business decisions using strong historic and forecast market sizing data
This report will help you to understand manufacturing, trade, retail and demand-side dynamics of the China interior products market highlighting key market trends and growth opportunities
This report will help you to assess the competitive dynamics of bathroom products in the interior product manufacturing and retail sectors
