Future of New Domain Extensions Accepted by ICANN

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- There will be new domain name extensions accepted by ICANN to be announced soon to go on live before the end of the year 2013 and on 2014. It will definitely enhance control of your online presence and website address, either personally or for your company. Some experts in international domain management, such as Gold Domainer, an affiliate of Global International Sellers, expect good results and outcomes with this new idea presented for the future of internet control and supervision.



ICANN is committed to provide a competent, stable, and secure domain for you and your company to use. These new generic top-level domains will be able to attain that said commitment through giving fair competitiveness among domain registrations and management. When these new domain extensions push through, it will certainly give a sense of confidence for the users for the reason that online security can be managed more systematically.



There are approximately about two dozens of domain extension names in use today such as .com, .org, .net, and others that are not really popular for most people. However, soon when the new generic top-level domains come out in the market for domain names registration, there can be hundreds. It can actually affect users and businesses as there are more domain extensions to choose from. ICANN has already accepted 341 new domain extensions, such as .paris, .bzh, .ads, .analytics, .app, .art, .film, .guide, .help, .hotel, .how, .insurance, .land, .school, .menu, .mobile, online, .party, .vip, .wiki, and many others more to discover soon when all these are launched. This strategy is said to effectively categorize or sort out certain websites for an easier search on the search engine. People will be able to find what they are looking for because of specific and particular names in the domain extensions.



This idea will also make it even easier for everyone to register a website with the domain extension names of their choice. It’s like giving everyone more freedom to narrow down their websites’ names to be able to be searched more accurately by their supporters or clients as this is very crucial for businesses. Now, businesses can use domain extension names such as .cars, .insurance, .hotel, and so on. For a more personalized website, you can use .blog, .guru, .singles, and many more to pick from.



A lot of people who are familiar with this news are very excited about the future of these new domain extension names. It is also believed that the future of internet surfing and online business transactions can create a whole new adventure and excitement for everyone. You can expect more positive reviews when it comes out later this year.



Now, the domains are under processing and assessment until ICANN is ready to launch these new generic top-level domains which will certainly and expectedly be available by the end of this year 2013 and on 2014. This could be the start of a very interesting, fun, and well-organized internet browsing as you can just imagine a wide range of domain extension names that can suit and satisfy everyone.



About Us

We have fifteen years of experience providing international domain name solutions for tens of thousands of clients, we are an established worldwide leader in domain management. Our suite of services is designed to offer businesses large and small a trusted partner for domain management, trademark protection, DNS management, and more domain services



Antonio Bhardwaj

President

Gold Domainer

an Affliate of

Global International Sellers

100 Highland Park Village, Suite 200

Dallas, Texas 75205

info@gd.us.com