Market insights:

In 2019, India was the third-largest consumer of oil, accounting for ~5.4% of the global oil consumption. Oil and gas jointly accounted for 36.37% of the country's overall energy mix in 2019. Oil consumption in India stood at 5,270.73 thousand barrels per day in 2019, and is projected to reach 5,490.92 thousand barrels by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25% during the 2020-2025 period.



Production insights:

As of 2019, there were 4.66 Bn barrels of proven oil reserves and 1.33 Tn cubic meters of proven natural gas reserve in India. In 2019, India accounted for ~0.9% of the global oil production and ~0.7% of the global natural gas production. The production of oil and natural gas fell between 2018 and 2019. Low productivity of aging oilfields, coupled with the declining trend of prices led to the decline in production volume in 2019. The oil and gas production is estimated to further plummet in 2020 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unavailability of workers, movement restriction, low offtake from key consumers, and closure of offshore gas fields are expected to impact the production in 2020. However, the production of natural gas is anticipated to grow over the forecast period, owing to the Indian government's ambition to reduce import dependency.



