Future of the Australian Defense Industry 2018 New Report by MarketResearchReports.biz

Introduction and Landscape



Australian defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 6.03% during the review period and values US$26.3 billion in 2013. The focus of the Australian government will be on the modernization of its armed forces, participation in peacekeeping operations, and counterterrorism activities.



Military modernization, counterterrorism activities, and participation in peacekeeping missions are the major drivers of the Australian defense industry.



Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Australian defense industry.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Australia. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues



Recently, the DMO has taken criticism for the project delays and cost overruns associated with its domestic defense procurements, several of which have cost double the original estimations. Currently, the Australian defense industry is facing cost overruns and delays in its project to acquire 100 F-35 joint strike fighters. As a result, similar opportunities may be offered to foreign firms, rather than domestic firms, during the forecast period.

The AIC program supports the domestic defense industry by encouraging foreign OEMs to grant domestic access to the global supply chain in exchange for market entry. Global supply chain deeds can be entered into voluntarily or as part of a procurement contract, and insist that the foreign OEM procures its equipment or components from a domestic company. While global supply chain deeds offer substantial export opportunities to domestic firms, they can pose major concerns for foreign OEMs, as Australian defense products are often expensive due to high labor costs and expensive logistics related to the country's geographical location. The government is, however, making an effort to train domestic defense employees by schemes such as Skilling Australia's Defense Industry (SADI).



Key Highlights



Each defense contract valuing AUD50 million (US$43.8 million) or more must have an AIC plan as part of the tender, which facilitates the participation of the domestic defense industry by determining a set of activities that must be performed by sub-contracted domestic firms. The AIC will then evaluate the bid of each participant, and select the one that will offer the maximum opportunity to the domestic industry at the lowest cost. The participant may also offer domestic companies access to its global supply chain.



While Germany has, historically, been the leading supplier of arms to Australia, since 2007 the dynamics of the market have changed significantly with the US taking the lead, followed by France. This trend has been facilitated by the close military relationship Australia shares with the US, which will also offer the US an advantage over other supplying countries over the forecast period. During the review period, the US accounted for the largest percentage share. Most of the procurement programs from the US have been executed under Foreign Military Sales (FMS). This includes contracts with General Dynamics, and local subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon.

As a result of its highly competitive domestic shipbuilding industry, ships account for the majority of Australian exports. The industry has recently recorded achievements such as the construction of AZNAC frigates, Huon mine hunters, and Collins class submarines, which are the largest conventionally-powered submarines in the world. The majority of exports were made to New Zealand and the Netherlands.



