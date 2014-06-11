Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 market report to its offering

Summary



This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the Belgian defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2015-2019, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Belgian defense industry.



- Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Belgian. It provides an overview of the key domestic defense companies along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



Key Findings



- Analysis of Defense industry market size from 2010 through 2014 and forecasts till 2019



- Analysis of defense budget allocation



- Benchmarking with key global markets



- Market opportunities



- Defense procurement dynamics



- Industry dynamics



- Market entry strategy



- Competitive landscape and strategic insights



- Business environment and country risk



Synopsis



- Top level overview of the Belgian defense industry



- A breakdown of the Belgian defense industry by spend pattern valued from 2010 through 2014 and forecasted from 2015 through 2019



- A breakdown of the markets by segment valued from 2010 through 2014 and forecasted from 2015 through 2019



- Details of top companies active across the Belgian defense industry



- Emerging trends and opportunities in the Belgian defense industry in the last 12 months



Reasons To Buy



- Gain insight into the Belgian defense industry with current, historic and forecast market values



- Get insight on market opportunity and attractiveness



- Get insight on industry procurement dynamics



- Gain insight on industry structure



- Gain insight into the regulations governing the Belgian defense industry and the potential market entry strategies with an expert analysis of the competitive structure



- Identify top companies of the Belgian defense industry along with profiles of all those companies



Key Highlights



The effects of the European debt crisis and widening fiscal deficit pushed the Belgian government to lower its budget for the defense sector during 2010-2014. Belgian defense expenditure registered a negative CAGR of 0.31% between 2010 and 2014. Although the budget is projected to record annual decline in 2015 and 2016,



Companies Mentioned



FN Herstal, Sonaca SA, Cockerill Maintenance and Ingénierie SA, SABCA Group, Barco, Asco Industries, Mecar SA, Thales Belgium, Northrop Grumman, Airbus Helicopters



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157079/future-of-the-belgian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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