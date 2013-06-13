Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Chinese defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Chinese defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
A fast growing economy combined with the objective of becoming a superpower nation fuelled China's defense expenditure growth during the review period. Disputes over borders and territories, and military modernization are expected to drive the country's future military spending, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. Police modernization, expenditure on securing borders, and investment in security infrastructure propel the homeland security budget to surpass the country's defense budget, and is expected to cross US$200 billion mark by 2018. China's philosophy "Prosperous nation, strong military" drives its efforts in building a large military force to rival the best armies in the world, which in turn drives the country's defense budget.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Territorial disputes and investments in military modernization will drive China's defense expenditure. China is involved in various disputes over rights to islands in the East China Sea and South China. In 2012, the dispute between the country and Japan over rights to the Diaoyu islands in the East China Sea intensified the tensions between the two countries. Both countries increased their military forces and patrol around these islands, fuelling the tensions. In addition, China is also involved in disputes over the rights to islands in South China Sea with the Philippines and Vietnam. Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei also have conflicting claims in the South China Sea, making the area a source of a potential military showdown. Such disputes and potential threats are expected to drive China's defense expenditure over the forecast period, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), China Xinshidai Company, China Nuclear Energy and Construction, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation (CEIEC)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Russian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Algerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Italian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017