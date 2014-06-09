Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Summary
The Future of the Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Denmark defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.
Key Findings
- Over the review period, Danish defense expenditure registered a growth rate of 0.73%, to reach US$4.13 billion in 2014, from US$4.02 billion in 2010.
- Denmark's military expenditure is expected to reduce to US$3.9 billion by 2019, registering a CAGR of 0.21% over the forecast period.
- The country's military expenditure will be driven by its focus on enhancing the capabilities of its armed forces, to deploy force contributions at short notice to safeguard Danish interests at home and abroad, and for participation in NATO's operations and UN peacekeeping missions.
- The Defense Ministry is expected to procure fighter and multi-role aircraft, maritime helicopter, rotorcraft MRO, maritime security, air defense missile systems, radars and communication systems, artillery systems, ships, and cyber security, among many others.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report offers detailed analysis of the Denmark's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Danish defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's spending patterns and modernization patterns
- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country
- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Danish defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Denmark defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Systematic A/S, Terma A/S, AP Services, Are logic ApS, Copenhagen Sensor Technology, Danish Aerotech A/S, Falck Schmidt Defense Systems A/S, IFAD TS A/S, Alcatel-Lucent Denmark A/S, Lockheed Martin Denmark, and TenCate Advanced Armour Denmark A/S
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