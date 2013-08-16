New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Indian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Indian defense industry.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Indian defense market offers numerous market opportunities to both domestic and foreign manufacturers. As one of the largest defense equipment markets in the world, the country is expected to spend US$119.3 billion on capital acquisition alone during the forecast period. In the next two years, the country is forecast to spend a significant amount of money on homeland security, intelligence, and cyber security, primarily due to an increasingly hazardous geopolitical environment, the threat of terrorism, and internal security concerns. Some more factors that are likely to influence the future growth course of the defense sector in India are further development of the defense procurement process, the formation and implementation of a defense industrialization strategy to coordinate the use of offsets, transfer of technology, FDI and revisions to the taxation regime, and incentives.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Indian defense expenditure is primarily driven by the need to replace the country's aging military hardware and to protect India from its hostile neighbors. Strong economic growth has also fueled India's defense industry growth. Moreover, given that the Chinese market is closed to the world, India remains the primary place within Asia where major defense systems are sold.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corp, BAE Systems Plc, Thales, Mazagon Docks Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, , Ordnance Factory Board, BEML
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