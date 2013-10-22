Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Iraqi defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

The Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Iraqi defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Faced with the daunting task of rebuilding its military force in the post-war period, Iraq is focusing on enhancing its strike force and defense capabilities. The MoD's emphasis on obtaining much needed military hardware makes the country an attractive defense market, currently valued at US$17.1 billion. The country's defense and security budget witnessed a substantial increase during the review period and is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate of 8.68% over next five years. To achieve its purpose of military reform, the country is expected to allocate an average of 7.3% of its total GDP towards defense expenditure, and allocate a higher share of 21.2% for capital expenditure over the forecast period. Iraq's plans for enhancing its air and ground defense capabilities are projected to create ample opportunities for foreign equipment suppliers, especially in the areas of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks, tactical trucks, missiles, radars, communication systems, and UAVs among others. An under developed domestic defense industry, the allowance of foreign direct investment, and high spending power of buyers boost the attractiveness of the Iraqi defense market for new entrants.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Iraq is undergoing a phase of post-war national development as all aspects of national infrastructure, including the military, need rebuilding. The toppling of the Saddam Hussein regime and subsequent turmoil left the country's armed forces in a vulnerable state, rendering them incapable of defending themselves against any form of internal and external aggression.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Iraqi defense industry.



The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.



The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Iraq. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues

Corruption results in unfair contract awards and thus has become a major obstacle for foreign companies aiming to supply arms to the Iraqi MoD. Iraq's Central Criminal Court initiated an investigation into corruption charges of officials involved in a US$4.2 billion arms deal with Russia in 2011. The country's parliament did not approve this deal and both countries renegotiated the arms sale in the first quarter of 2013. In 2011, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior returned US$20 million to state treasury after resolving mass corruption cases, including the issue of the contract for ADE 651 explosive detectors. Issues such as these have caused the MoD and Ministry of Interior to maintain a high level of focus on anti-corruption activities.



Foreign investors may be deterred from entering the Iraqi defense market because of a lack of skilled labor, which is largely induced by war and the lack of industrial capabilities within the country. The country is unable to imbibe technical skills in youth owing to shortage of education facilities. Volatile internal security situation also furthered the high unemployment rate in Iraq, which add to the foreign companies' woes.



Key Highlights

The considerable loss and wear and tear of equipment during the war and the following period have left the Iraqi military in need of modern arms and equipment. The complete withdrawal of US forces in 2012 amplified the need of weaponry to deal with Kurdish insurgency, sectarian violence, and the terrorist activities of Al-Qaeda. The Iraqi government drafted a military reform program to address the need of military hardware, such as jet fighters, armored vehicles, air missile defense systems, and communication systems. As part of the military reform, the MoD ordered 36 F-16 fighter jets from the US, of which 24 are expected to be delivered from 2014 onwards. The country's lack of advanced military hardware is exemplified by the fact that even though the government is procuring the F-16s in a bid to form two squadrons, its neighbor Kuwait, which has relatively lower levels of defense expenditure, has a fleet of five squadrons already in place. In view of this, Iraq is projected to procure more fighters over the next decade. The country also plans to build an integrated air defense network and ordered medium range surface-to-air and very short range surface-to-air systems from the US.



Iraq's internal security is threatened by two factors: the surge of Al-Qaeda terrorists and increased domestic Sunni and Shia militant groups' activity. The nation's capital city witnessed a series of car bombings which resulted in mass casualties. This peaked in 2013, following the withdrawal of US troops in 2011, claiming approximately 5,700 civilian lives. Militant groups such as the Baathist Naqshabandi movement and Shia militants, allegedly backed by Iran, are active in the country and claimed responsibility for the bombings except those from Al-Qaeda. Violent incidents have increased from an average of 300 per month in 2011 to 1,200 per month in 2013. An increase in sectarian violence is feared by the insurgency from Syria and Iran, and the Iraqi government has been advising western governments against the supply of arms to Syrian rebels, who are allegedly shipping these arms into Iraq to perpetuate the sectarian violence. Shia groups and the militia are retaliating against violence by Sunni militant groups; however, the Iraqi military and police lack the manpower and capabilities to tackle the widespread terrorism and military incidents. Counter terrorism is the main area where Iraq is sorely missing the capabilities and efficiency of the US military force.



The lack of a well-established infrastructure to produce defense equipment domestically has made Iraq rely on imports from foreign companies. During 2008-2012, the country's defense imports increased gradually, peaking in 2011. Armored vehicles dominated the imports during this period, with the US and Russia being the preferred sources. Major contracts signed during 2011-2012 will drive the country's imports over the forecast period, which is expected to see a similar trend.



Companies Mentioned



General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Thales Raytheon Systems, BAE Systems, Bell Helicopter Textron, Raytheon



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