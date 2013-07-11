New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Japanese defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Japanese defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Japanese defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 3.90% during the review period and valued US$58.6 billion in 2013. The focus of the Japanese government will be the modernization of equipment, procurement, and the training and development of personnel.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Japanese defense expenditure is mainly driven by threats from North Korea's long-range ballistic missiles and China's maritime expansion. Intrusion in coastal areas, organized crime, natural disasters will drive the Japanese Homeland Security expenditure
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Japanese defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Japan. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, EADS, NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Russian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Algerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Italian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017