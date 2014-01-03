New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Jordanian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Jordanian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Jordanian defense industry.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As one of the poorer countries in the Middle East region in terms of natural resources, Jordan is mired by cross border violence, internal extremism, and hostile neighbors. The country's proximity to troubled nations such as Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, forced it to focus on developing its military capabilities. Consequently, Jordanian military expenditure expected to grow at a rate of 4.83% during the forecast period and invest in acquiring modern weapons and technology. The country's capital expenditure, which currently values US$343.5 million in 2013, is projected to reach US$354.1 million by 2018. During the review period, Jordan focused on importing armored vehicles, aircraft, missiles, and artillery, which are expected to continue to be primary weapon categories over the forecast period. In addition, the kingdom's efforts to develop its domestic defense sector will present ample growth opportunities and enhance its market attractiveness.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Regional dynamics and foreign military aid are expected to be key factors driving defense expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Jordanian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Jordanian defense industry.
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