Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the Kazakh Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Kazakh defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Kazakh Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Kazakh defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As one of the emerging powers in Central Asia, Kazakhstan displays a strong potential for growth compared to its neighboring nations. While the country invested US$9.2 billion cumulatively over the period 2009-2013, the defense budget is expected to increase to US$15.3 billion cumulatively in the forecast period. This growth is stimulated by the government's initiatives to procure new defense systems and combat the rising threat of domestic terrorism. Per-capita defense expenditure is expected to grow during the forecast period from US$157.1 in 2014 to US$206.3 in 2018The capital expenditure budget is forecast to increase from US$1.0 billion in 2014 to US$1.4 billion in 2018, recording a CAGR of 8.88%, due to the government's modernization plans. The country's budget for homeland security is also projected to increase over the forecast period, driven by increasing threats from human trafficking, drug smuggling, and internal security. Demand for equipment over the forecast period is mainly expected to revolve around multi-role helicopters, corvettes and small patrol boats, air defense systems, and transport armored vehicles.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Certain factors pertaining to the security of Kazakhstan are expected to drive the defense expenditure of the nation in the coming years. These include the risk of attacks from internal and external terrorist groups, and border conflicts with the Algeria and Spain. Additionally, ammunition modernization initiatives will be an area of focus for military expenditure over the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Kazakh Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Eurocopter SAS., Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG”, Uralvagonzavod, Sagem , Astrium, Thales
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