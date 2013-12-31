New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Lebanese defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Lebanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Lebanese defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Lebanon, one of the poorer countries in the Middle East region in terms of natural resources, is mired by cross border violence, internal extremism, and hostile neighbors. The country's weak economic condition affected its defense capabilities, resulting in a volatile security situation for the past two years. Spillover of violence across its borders has put pressure on its government to prioritize military modernization during the review. Consequently, the Lebanese military expenditure registered a growth rate of 12.46% in the last five years and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% over the forecast period. The country's capital expenditure, which values US$110 million in 2013, is projected to reach US$150 million by 2018. In the last five years, Lebanon focused on importing armored vehicles, aircraft, missiles, and artillery, which are expected to continue to be primary imported weapon categories over the forecast period as well.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Cross border violence expected to be a key factor driving defense expenditure
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Lebanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Lebanese defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc., MBDA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018