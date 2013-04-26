Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Malaysian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape



The Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Malaysian defense industry.



Malaysian defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 6.37% during the review period and valued US$4.96 billion in 2013. The focus of the Malaysian government will be on the modernization of its armed forces, participation in peacekeeping operations, and counter terrorism activities.



The modernization of the armed forces, participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and territorial disputes are the major drivers of the Malaysian defense industry.



The Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Malaysian defense industry.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Malaysia. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



The Malaysian government fulfills most of its defense needs by importing military equipment from the foreign countries such as Russia, Germany, France, and Spain. The overall exports of the country during the period 2008-2012 were negligible, resulting in poor inflow of foreign investment. During the forecast period, the defense exports of the country are expected to remain low as a result of less joint development and collaboration programs, which is expected to remain the key challenge for the Malaysian defense industry during the forecast period.

The Malaysian defense budget, which is estimated at US$4.9 billion for 2013, is lower than the majority of Malaysia's neighbors, with the Philippines being one of the few countries with a lower defense budget, and this relatively small defense budget frequently deters investors from venturing into the country. Moreover, the Malaysian government has made offsets mandatory for all defense procurements exceeding US$13 million, and in an attempt to encourage domestic defense development, the Malaysian government awards additional significance to direct offsets; however, due to the lack of sufficient investment and a shortage of skilled Malaysian labor, foreign OEMs are unable to transfer sophisticated technology to domestic defense companies. The combination of the factors outlined above reduces the attractiveness of the Malaysian defense industry for foreign OEMs.



The defense offsets in Malaysia were initially introduced in 1990 with the purchase of Hawk aircraft from BAE systems. The Malaysian government's offset policy focuses on the strengthening of the country's aerospace sector and defense industrial base; it is also aimed at attracting the high technology capital and service based technology industries in the country. Previously, offset policy offsets were mandatory for all defense procurements in Malaysia equal to, or exceeding, US$13.0 million; however, the government has revised the offset policy and increased the threshold limit to US$26 million, and is expected to roll this out in coming years. According to the policy, foreign investors are required to invest a minimum of 50% of the contract value into the Malaysian economy; furthermore, half of the total offset value may take the form of countertrade, or agreements to purchase Malaysian goods. Examples of such offset deal are Blenheim's US$5 billion deal with Malaysian government, the Hawk deal with BAE systems, the French Scorpene class submarine deal with DCN, and Russia's Irkut Su-30MK fighters deal.

During 2008-2010, Russia emerged as the predominant arms supplier to Malaysia, with a share of 33%, followed by Germany, with a 25% share, and France, with a 15% share. Over the forecast period, imports from France are expected to increase as a result of the procurement of 257 armored vehicles and the Second Generation Patrol Vessel - Littoral Combat Ship.

With over 60% of the country located on the island of Borneo, Malaysia is highly prone to maritime terrorism, pirates, insurgents, potential attacks from international terrorist organizations, and human trafficking. To counter threats such as these, the country is modernizing its naval and air defense systems, resulting in ships accounting for 48% of Malaysian defense imports during the review period. This large percentage can be attributed to the key procurement program of RMN, started during the review period, which includes the procurement of training ships, Multi-Purpose Support Ships, and Second Generation Patrol Vessel - Littoral Combat Ships. Ships are expected to remain the top imports for Malaysia as a result of continuing procurement programs.



