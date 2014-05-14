Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Malaysian defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



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Key Findings



The Malaysian defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 7.43% between 2010 and 2014, and valued US$4.90 billion in 2014.



The country’s total defense expenditure during the forecast period is expected to be US$28.9 billion.



The average share of capital expenditure is expected to be 20.2% over the forecast period against an average share of 19.7% during 2010-2014.



Over the forecast period, the country’s budget for homeland security is expected to be US$26.1 billion cumulatively.



The key areas of investment are expected to be multi-role aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, and surveillance and monitoring systems.



Synopsis



This report offers a detailed analysis of the Malaysian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Malaysian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Malaysian defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of the country



Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country



Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Malaysian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyer, threat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry



Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years



Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years



Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Malaysian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Reasons To Buy



This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Malaysian defense industry market trends for the coming five years.



The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements which are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.



Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.



Table of Contents



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. SDI Terrorism Index

1.5. About Strategic Defence Intelligence (www.strategicdefenceintelligence.com)



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.1.1. The Malaysian defense budget is expected to reach US$6.5 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 6.07%

3.1.2. Modernization of the armed forces, participation in UN peacekeeping operations, and territorial disputes are the major drivers of the Malaysian defense industry

3.1.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP will remain at an average of 1.4% over the forecast period

3.2. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.2.1. Capital expenditure allocation is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.2.2. The Malaysian MoD is to increase capital expenditure at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period



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4 Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Malaysian defense imports are expected to increase over the forecast period

4.1.2. Germany, Russia, and France to remain the key arms suppliers to Malaysia

4.1.3. Ships, aircraft, and missiles are the key imports for Malaysia

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. No defense exports for Malaysia



5 Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: low

5.1.2. Bargaining power of buyer: high

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: medium



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