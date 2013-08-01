Future of the Mexican Defense Industry Market Research Report at ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



Product Synopsis



This report is the result of ResearchMoz extensive market and company research covering the Mexican defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



View Detail Report With TOC At : http://www.researchmoz.us/future-of-the-mexican-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2018-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Mexican defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Mexican defense expenditure, which stands at US$6.5 billion in 2013, increased at a CAGR of 10.1% during the review period. On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to spend an estimated US$42 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period. However, the country's overall defense spending is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period and value US$10.28 billion in 2018. Military spending is expected to be driven by factors such as efforts in combating drug trafficking and the acquisition of advanced defense systems.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Military modernization to drive defense expenditure and active participation in peacekeeping missions



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



View All Related Reports At : http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/strategic-defence-intelligence-84.html



Key Features and Benefits



- The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

- The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Mexican defense industry.

- The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

- The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

- The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Mexico. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues



- Corruption is rampant in the Mexican armed forces, specifically in the army. In May 2012, Mexican anti-drug agents arrested a former deputy defense minister and three other retired and active high-ranking Mexican army officers on suspicion of involvement in the drug cartel, which is in addition to the detention of 10 army officials in 2009 for allegedly accepting payments from a drug cartel to give it tip-offs in regard to government operations against drug gangs. The federal Government deployed the army and the marine to counter the problem of drug trafficking due to rampant corruption and involvement of the police force in the narcotics activity. In December 2011, the entire Veracruz police force was sacked, with the 800 officers replaced by marine officers. In the present time, the military is taking over the policing in Ciudad Juarez, Nuevo Leon and the border state of Tamaulipas with special training imparted to address stability issues in the regions and working towards maintaining law and order.

- As the Mexican defense industry comprises only state-owned companies, with little specialization in weapon categories, the resulting lack of advanced defense technology means that foreign weapon suppliers that intend to conduct business in Mexico face infrastructure challenges. Although foreign suppliers can bring advanced technology to Mexico, this results in technology imports without offset incentives as the defense offset terms are not clearly defined by the Mexican MoD; consequently, foreign suppliers find pursuing a defense opportunity in Mexico challenging.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

WebSite: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com