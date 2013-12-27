New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Moroccan defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Moroccan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Moroccan defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As one of the major non-NATO allies of the US, the defense spending capability of Morocco is expected to increase over the forecast period. The defense budget, which is projected to be US$3.8 billion in 2014, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period, and reach US$4.5 billion by 2018. This growth is primarily due to the government's steps to combat internal and external terrorist attacks, strengthen border security and procure new defense systems. Per-capita defense expenditure is expected to grow during the forecast period from US$113.7 million in 2014 to US$130.1 million in 2018.The capital expenditure budget is forecast to increase from US$1.1 billion in 2014 to US$1.4 billion in 2018, recording a CAGR of 5.62%, due to the government's modernization plans. The country's budget for homeland security is projected to increase over the forecast period, driven by increasing threats from human trafficking, drug smuggling and internal security. Demand for equipment over the forecast period is mainly expected to revolve around fighter aircraft, diesel electric submarine, surveillance and monitoring equipment, and patrol ships.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Certain factors pertaining to the security of Morocco are expected to drive the nation's defense expenditure in the coming years. These include the risks of attack from internal and external terrorist groups, and border conflicts with Algeria and Spain. Additionally, ammunition modernization initiatives will be an area of focus for military expenditure over the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Moroccan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon, Sikorsky Aircraft, Thales
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