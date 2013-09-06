Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Nigerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Nigerian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Nigerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Nigerian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Nigerian defense market, valued at US$2.3 billion in 2013, is expected to see a double digit growth rate over the forecast period, to reach US$4.4 billion by 2018. Piracy, oil smuggling in the Gulf of Guinea and a contribution to peacekeeping operations are expected to drive the country's military expenditure to register a growth rate of 13.62% over the forecast period. The growth in military expenditure will be assisted by the country's stable economic growth over the forecast period, which will a see rise in defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP from 0.8% in 2013 to 1.1% in 2018. Nigeria's capital defense expenditure is expected to increase from 0.4 billion in 2013 to 0.6 billion by 2018, although its share in total expenditure is expected to decrease from 15% during the review period to 14% over the forecast period. Defense equipment such as marine helicopters, fighters, patrol vessels, and armored personnel carriers are expected to be demand over the forecast period. An under developed domestic defense industry and availability of funds propel the Nigerian government to import from the countries producing low-cost defense equipment. The growing threat from Boko Haram and other extremist groups in northeastern states, and drug trafficking are expected to drive the Nigerian government's investments in homeland security over the forecast period. Police modernization and homeland security infrastructure developments are expected to be primary areas for investment by the government.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Nigerian military expenditure is expected to be mainly driven by peacekeeping operations and efforts to stop the smuggling of stolen oil.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Nigerian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP Limited (DANA), Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON)
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