Future of the Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019

Key Findings



- Saudi Arabia is the fourth largest defense spender in the world, behind the US, China, and Russia, with a military budget valued at US$59.6 billion in 2014.



- The rising tension with Iran, aggressive procurement strategies and modernization programs, along with the need to strengthen its indigenous defense industry, are the major drivers boosting military spending.



- Saudi Arabian defense expenditure is expected to increase from a projected US$63.8 billion in 2015 to reach US$86.1 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 7.81%.



- The various procurements that have fueled the growth of the capital budget allocation during 2010-2014 include F-15 aircraft, UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopters, C-130J-30 Aircraft and KC-130J Air Refueling Aircraft, Eurofighter Typhoons, Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) PATRIOT (PAC-2) Missiles Recertification, air missile defense systems, and other arms imports.



Synopsis



- This report offers detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Saudi Arabian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's spending patterns and modernization patterns



- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country



- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, tthreat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry



- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years



- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years



- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry market trends for the coming five years



- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period



- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector



- A deep qualitative analysis of the Saudi Arabian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Force Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.



