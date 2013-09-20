Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future of the Singaporean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Singaporean defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The Future of the Singaporean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Singaporean defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Singaporean defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of 6.8% during the review period and is valued at US$9.9 billion in 2013. Singapore has one of the strongest defense industries in South East Asian region, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$13.4 billion by 2018. The acquisition of automated equipment and the need for training overseas, along with the threats from terrorist organizations, are the primary drivers of defense expenditure in the country.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The acquisition of automated equipment and need for training overseas, along with the threats from terrorist organizations.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Future of the Singaporean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Singaporean defense industry.



The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.



The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Singapore. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues

Singapore's defense industry is receptive to both foreign investment, and the establishment of manufacturing facilities in the country. There is no restriction on foreign direct investment, and at the same time low tax rates and labor costs. Furthermore, the country has signed a double taxation treaty with a number of other governments worldwide, in order to prevent the double taxation of companies investing in Singapore.



Key Highlights

The Singaporean Government is primarily focused on the acquisition of technologically advanced defense equipment and trades with foreign OEMs in order to secure technology transfers, and training provisions for personnel. This has become a key consideration when procurement decisions are made. In accordance with the industrial co-operation programs which guide all government procurements, technology transfers to the country must be executed in order to develop Singapore's domestic defense industry and train defense personnel to adapt to the new technologies acquired.



The Singaporean Government has introduced an innovative procurement method, known as lease-to-own arrangements, which is an agreement whereby the buyer leases the equipment, with a purchase date specified after a given period of time. The government enters into lease-to-own arrangements directly with defense contractors, and the arrangements provide foreign OEMs with an alternative entry strategy, as such companies can offer advanced equipment under such terms.



According to SIPRI, Singapore is now the world's 20th biggest arms exporter and registered a trend-indicator value (TIV) of 12 million in 2011 to 76 million in 2012 in terms of volume of exports of major conventional weapons. During the period 2008-2012, Thailand was the largest importer of Singaporean defense goods, accounting for 55.9% of total defense exports, which was largely attributed to the signing of a deal worth US$160.0 million for the endurance amphibious assault landing ship, which was delivered in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



Boeing, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Singapore Technologies Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Marine, Singapore Technologies Electronics, Singapore Technologies Kinetics.



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