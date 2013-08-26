Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future of the South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the South African defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Summary

Why was the report written?

The Future of the South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the South African defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

South African defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period and values US$5.3 billion in 2013. The focus of the South African government will be on crime, peacekeeping missions, border security, and military modernization initiatives to drive defense expenditure.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Crime, peacekeeping missions, border security and military modernization initiatives to drive defense expenditure.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Future of the South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Scope

The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the South African defense industry.



The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.



The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in South Africa It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Reasons To Buy

The African Economic Outlook data for 2009 shows corruption in South Africa to be the fourth-highest of the 53 countries in the African region. In 2009, South Africa's corruption perception index (CPI), a score that is based on the degree of corruption as perceived by industry professionals and country analysts, and ranges between 10 (highly uncorrupt) and 0 (highly corrupt), is estimated at 4.7 - far above the African average of 2.86. The decision made by South Africa's first democratically elected government to purchase ZAR30 billion (US$3.5 billion) worth of weapons in 1999 has been the single largest, and one of the most controversial, defense procurement deals in post-apartheid South African history.



In South Africa, the lack of transparency in arms procurement processes remains a common challenge, obstructing an informed debate on any arms trade treaty among countries and aiding corruption. Furthermore, distrust between countries often escalates, leading to the excessive and destabilizing accumulation of arms.



Managing the weapons acquisition process is a challenge to both the political and technical systems in South Africa. The South African defense policy frameworks, written in the 1990s, have been proven unsuitable by several procurements, most notably the US$3.5 billion Strategic Defense Package of 1999, which was marred by corruption and irregularity. As a result, functions, mandates, and roles that were not envisaged at the time have been written into current defense force roles.



Key Highlights

Increasing concerns regarding the obsolescence of South Africa's military arsenal has enabled many foreign companies to enter the South African defense market by offering superior defense products. For instance, Boeing made its initial entry into the South African defense market with a major presence at the Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo in 2008, and the offer of the CH-47 Chinook as a solution to South Africa's heavy airlift requirements.



In the review period, there were a growing number of joint ventures between European and South African defense firms. The South African government is encouraging joint ventures as these deals enable the transfer of technology, allow domestic firms to enter the global supply chain, and encourage long-term investment into research and development. For instance, Saab AB, a defense company based in Sweden, entered into a US$35 million joint venture with a South African defense company, Denel, in order to manufacture aircraft components.



[South Africa's arms imports are dominated by Sweden due to the purchase of Gripen aircraft in 2010 and 2011 respectively. In order to replace Dassault Mirage III, the South African Air Force (SAAF) acquired 26 Swedish-built Saab Gripen C and D model fighters in 2012. During 2008-2012, 61.2% of the country's arms imports were from Sweden, 23.1% from Germany, 7.7% from UK, 5.3% from USA, 1.6% from Italy, 0.9% from Israel, and 0.3% from France.



Companies Mentioned



Denel, Ansys, Reutech, Saab Grintek, Land Systems South Africa, IVEMA, Aerosud ,Turbomeca ,Global Armour ,



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