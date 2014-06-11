Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future of the Spanish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 market report to its offering

Summary



The Future of the Spanish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Spanish defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



Key Findings



- The Spanish defense industry, valued at US$8.0 billion in 2014, is anticipated to record a marginal CAGR of 1.76% over the forecast period, to reach US$8.2 billion by 2019.



- Spain's defense expenditure will be stimulated by its involvement in existing military procurement programs, security threats from terrorist organizations, and territorial disputes with Morocco.



- The country's defense budget is expected to be capped at an average of 0.51% of GDP over the forecast period.



- The Defense Ministry is expected to procure the A400M military transport aircraft, S-80 submarine program, Eurofighter typhoons, Buque de Acción Marítima (BAM) ocean-going patrol boats,Tiger helicopters, Leopard tanks and medium-to-heavy military trucks, cyber security, and UAVs.



Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the Spanish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



- Spanish defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Spanish defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's spending patterns and modernization patterns.



- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country.



- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Spanish defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry.



- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years.



- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years.



- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Spanish defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Spanish defense industry market trends for the coming five years.



- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.



- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their



Companies Mentioned



Thales, Iveco, Navantia, General Dynamics European Land Systems, Aernnova Aerospace, S.A, Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas, S.A,Indra Sistemas S.A.,Sociedad AnonimaDe Electrónica Submarina, S.A,Tecnobit,Uro Vehiculos Especiales S.A, Amper



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157078/future-of-the-spanish-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2019.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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