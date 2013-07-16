New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Sri Lankan defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Sri Lankan defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With a defense budget of US$1.7 billion and less than 5% marked for capital expenditure, Sri Lanka presents few opportunities for foreign defense companies. Rebuilding northern parts of the country, which were destroyed during the war and repayment of loans taken during the war, are expected to drive the country's military expenditure, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period. The country is expected to maintain a low allocation for defense procurement over the forecast period, focusing only on procuring necessary arms as the country focuses on reducing its debt.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
During the forecast period the country is expected to invest US$10.7 billion in the fulfillment of its defense requirements, stimulated by factors such as post-war rehabilitation and a tense relationship with India.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Sri Lankan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Sri Lankan defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AmSafe Bridport, Colombo Dockyard Plc.
