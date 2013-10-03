Future of the Swedish and Egyptian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- 1) Future of the Egyptian Defense Industry 2018



Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Egyptian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/future-of-the-egyptian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2018-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Future of the Egyptian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Egyptian defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Egypt is a major non-NATO ally of the US and for the past three decades, has been receiving Foreign Military Financing (FMF) from the US, amounting to US$1.3 billion per year. This FMF is used to fund the majority of the country's capital expenditure and comes with a clause that requires the country to spend the entire amount on purchasing military equipment from American contractors. Egypt has used this financing to replace the majority of its aging Soviet and Chinese equipment with American military hardware and, as a result, the vast majority of its arsenal is produced by US. The preponderance of American military hardware also means that Egypt is reliant on contracts with US companies for the maintenance of its armed forces equipment. However, following the ousting of Egypt's elected President, Mohammed Morsi, through a military coup in 2013, the US is reviewing its FMF to Egypt. Nevertheless, the country's own defense budget is expected to increase over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.47%.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Although Egypt is safe from any threat of aggression from its neighbors, the perceived threat from Israel, along with the ongoing volatile political scenario of the country and ammunition modernization, are areas of focus for the military, and these factors are expected to drive and determine the country's defense expenditure during the forecast period.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Future of the Egyptian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



2) Future of the Swedish Defense Industry 2018



Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Swedish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/future-of-the-swedish-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2018-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Swedish defense industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Sweden, the fifth-largest country in Europe, is expected to invest US$36.5 billion in strengthening its armed forces over the forecast period. Defense expenditure, which registered a CAGR of 8.77% during the review period, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 0.66% over the forecast period. The forecast military expenditure is influenced by the procurement of new defense systems, Sweden's participation in international peacekeeping missions and international relief action, and border issues. Despite a marginal increase in the country's total defense budget, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is predicted to decrease from an average of 1.2% during the review period to an average of 1.1% over the forecast period, as the country's defense expenditure is not expected to grow at the same pace as economic growth.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



During the forecast period, Sweden is expected to invest US$36.5 billion in fulfilling its defense requirements. The increase is motivated primarily by reform programs, particularly the military's transition to a rapid-deployment force with a modular structure, Sweden's involvement in peacekeeping missions, and border issues.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



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