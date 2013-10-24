New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Swedish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Swedish defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Sweden, the fifth-largest country in Europe, is expected to invest US$36.5 billion in strengthening its armed forces over the forecast period. Defense expenditure, which registered a CAGR of 8.77% during the review period, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 0.66% over the forecast period. The forecast military expenditure is influenced by the procurement of new defense systems, Sweden's participation in international peacekeeping missions and international relief action, and border issues. Despite a marginal increase in the country's total defense budget, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP is predicted to decrease from an average of 1.2% during the review period to an average of 1.1% over the forecast period, as the country's defense expenditure is not expected to grow at the same pace as economic growth.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
During the forecast period, Sweden is expected to invest US$36.5 billion in fulfilling its defense requirements. The increase is motivated primarily by reform programs, particularly the military's transition to a rapid-deployment force with a modular structure, Sweden's involvement in peacekeeping missions, and border issues.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Swedish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Swedish defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SAAB, BAE Systems AB, Kockums AB, Nammo AS, CybAero, Dynasafe AB, Scanjack AB, Akers Krutbruk Protection AB, Logica, Niscayah
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the Czech Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018