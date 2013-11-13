Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Swiss Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Swiss defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Swiss Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Swiss defense industry.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Swiss defense budget, which is projected to be US$5.3 billion in 2014, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, reaching US$5.8 billion by 2018. Defense expenditure amounted to 0.8% of overall GDP in 2013, and is expected to remain at that level over next five years despite a steady increase in budget expenditure. The upward movement in expenditure is primarily due to the government's steps to procure new defense systems, as well as the country's participation in international peacekeeping missions. Per-capita defense spending is expected to grow during the forecast period. The capital expenditure budget, which stood at an average of 34.9% in the review period, is expected to increase to 36.1% in the forecast period, due to the government's modernization plans. The country's budget for homeland security is projected to increase over the coming couple of years, driven by increasing threats to cyber security, terrorist financing activities and internal security. Demand for equipment is mainly expected to revolve around fighter aircraft, procurement of new generation armored vehicles and the purchase of spare parts, over the forecast period..
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Switzerland will primarily focus its defense expenditure on the procurement of new advanced equipment, as well as towards international cooperation operations. In the upcoming years, the government is looking forwards to investing in the acquisition of technologically superior arms and ammunitions, which will strengthen the armed forces and make them better equipped to combat both internal and external attacks.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Swiss Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pilatus Group, RUAG Defence, Thales, General Dynamics European Land Systems, Rheinmetall Air Defence AG, Atos AG, Meteolabor AG
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