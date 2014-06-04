Future of the Thai Defense Industry 2019: Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Future Of The Thai Defense Industry" Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2019



The Future of the Thai Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast Thai defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.



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Key Findings



- The Thai defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 3.33% between 2010 and 2014, and valued US$5.7 billion in 2014

- The country's total defense expenditure during the forecast period is expected to be US$30.9billion.

- The average share of capital expenditure is expected to be 34.2% over the forecast period, against an average share of 33.7% during 2010-2014

- Over the forecast period, the country's budget for homeland security is expected to be US$27.5 billion cumulatively

- The key areas of investment is expected to be multi-role aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles and multi-mission helicopters, and surveillance and monitoring systems.



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Synopsis



- This report offers detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants.

- In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

- Thai defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of the country

- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country

- Porter's Five Force analysis of the Thai defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyer, tthreat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry and barrier to entry

- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's import and export over the last five years

- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Thai defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

- The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements which are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

- Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

- A deep qualitative analysis of the Thai defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter's Five Force Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, latest industry contracts etc.



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