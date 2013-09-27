New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Turkish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Turkish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Turkish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Turkey, one of Europe's most attractive defense markets, allocated a military budget of US$15.3 billion in 2013, which increased at a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period. The country is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$21.3 billion by 2018. Turkey's defense expenditure will largely be driven by a strained relationship with Greece, persistent terror threats, and instability within the region, considering the 28-year-old fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) one of the major factors. The country has no plans to decrease its defense budget and is expected to increase its expenditure on procurement for the foreseeable future. The capital expenditure allocation of the defense budget averaged 26.4% during the review period and is expected to increase to an average of 29.7% over the forecast period. This increase is primarily due to the country's procurement plans including Joint Strike Fighter F-35, A400M transport aircraft and the Type-214 air-independent propulsion submarine and modernization plans lined up during the forecast period. The current modernization trend aims to have smaller and more advanced forces with greater mobility and firepower.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Participation in Peacekeeping missions, a reduction in foreign dependency for military equipment, threats due to the Kurdish Workers Party and other external factors, and military modernization initiatives to drive defense expenditure during the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Turkish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Otokar, Roketsan, Makina ve Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu, Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Havelsan
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