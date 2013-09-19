Future of the Ukrainian and Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 : Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- 1) Future of the Greek Defense Industry



Greece is one of the largest importers of arms in Europe and, of all the EU nations, allocates a high percentage of its GDP for defense purposes, making it one of the most sought after markets for foreign OEMs. Despite the weakness of its financial sector, both the country's minimal domestic defense capabilities and the threat of the Turkish military have driven Greece to continue to invest in defense, with particular focus on fighter jets, submarines, missile systems and armored vehicles. The country primarily imports arms from EU nations and the US, and is assisting in the development of the domestic industry by sub-contracting deals achieved through defense offset obligations. Over the forecast period, the Greek Ministry of Defense (MoD) is estimated to allocate a cumulative of US$9.6 billion for the procurement of military equipment. In 2013, the country invested US$2.6 billion on homeland security (HLS), as part of its alignment with the international guidelines regarding the introduction of the biometric identification of citizens and travelers. Consequently, Greece is expected to make significant acquisitions in order to implement biometric profiling. The forecast period opportunities for foreign OEMs include the provision of fighter jets, jet trainers, armored vehicles, missile systems and maritime patrol aircraft.



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Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Greek defense industry.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Greece. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



2) Future of the Ukrainian Defense Industry



Ukraine, Europe's second-largest country, is anticipated to invest US$22.7 billion to strengthen its armed forces during the forecast period. The country's total defense expenditure, which recorded a CAGR of 4.26% during the review period, is expected to record a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. This expected increase is primarily the result of the country's security and defense forces transformation strategy adopted by Ukraine in 2013. The first phase of the defense transformation extends upto 2017 and the second phase upto 2023. Other factors contributing to the increase in defense expenditure are growing tension between Ukraine and Russia, the modernization of existing weapon systems, and participation in international peacekeeping missions. Also, as a percentage of GDP, Ukraine's defense expenditure is expected to increase from 1.05% in 2013 to 2.4% by 2018, in accordance with the country's security and defense transformation strategy. The country's homeland security expenditure is projected to record a CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period, a consequence of an increase in organized crime and maritime security threats.



Browse Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/future-of-the-ukrainian-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2018-report.html



Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Ukrainian defense industry.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Ukraine. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Many countries (http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-report.html)are expected to replace their ageing military aircraft fleet during the forecast period. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have meant that the US, which is the biggest market for military aircraft and other allied countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, need to replace their aircraft which have been in continuous use over the last decade. Moreover, the global threat posed by countries such as Iran, North Korea and recently Syria means that nations have to be adequately prepared militarily in the event of a hostile attack.



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