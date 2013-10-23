Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the Ukrainian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Ukrainian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Ukrainian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Ukrainian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Ukraine, Europe's second-largest country, is anticipated to invest US$22.7 billion to strengthen its armed forces during the forecast period. The country's total defense expenditure, which recorded a CAGR of 4.26% during the review period, is expected to record a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. This expected increase is primarily the result of the country's security and defense forces transformation strategy adopted by Ukraine in 2013. The first phase of the defense transformation extends upto 2017 and the second phase upto 2023. Other factors contributing to the increase in defense expenditure are growing tension between Ukraine and Russia, the modernization of existing weapon systems, and participation in international peacekeeping missions. Also, as a percentage of GDP, Ukraine's defense expenditure is expected to increase from 1.05% in 2013 to 2.4% by 2018, in accordance with the country's security and defense transformation strategy. The country's homeland security expenditure is projected to record a CAGR of 8.11% over the forecast period, a consequence of an increase in organized crime and maritime security threats.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Conflict with Russia, military modernization, and the upgrade of existing systems to drive defense expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Reform and development program of the armed forces, tensions with Russia, acquisition of new military hardware systems, and participation in peacekeeping missions expected to drive Ukrainian defense expenditure.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Ukrainian defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Antonov ASTC, RPC Fort, , KMDB, Malyshev Plant
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Greek Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018