New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the US defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the US defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The US is the world's leading defense market, with a defense budget of US$613.9 billion in 2013, and is expected to remain at the top defense spenders table over the forecast period. Although funding for overseas operations is estimated to decrease, the country's base military expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.93% over the forecast period. Plans for acquisition of advanced defense equipment coupled with replacement of old and obsolete equipment are projected to drive the country's capital expenditure presenting growth opportunities for the defense equipment and technology suppliers, despite looming threat of budget cuts and sequestration. Sequestration will not terminate or affect the existing contracts, but only affect the DoD's future contracts and the number of equipment to be procured under these contracts. Still, the US market is estimated to retain its attractiveness for foreign defense companies and new entrants, which can enter the market through joint development or strategic alliance with or acquisition of domestic players. The US government's encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense sector will also help foreign companies in entering the market. The homeland security market of the US is expected to be driven by missions such as preventing terrorism and enhance security; securing and manage borders; enforcing and administering immigration laws; safeguarding and securing cyberspace; as well as ensuring disaster resilience. During the forecast period, the US is expected to invest in homeland security products such as surveillance equipment, and cutters and patrol vessels, and the budget of the US is expected to increase from US$60.7 billion in 2013 to US$65.3 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR growth of 2.15%.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Rebalancing of Asia- Pacific, turbulent Middle East, modernization and replacement of obsolete equipment, are expected to drive defense spending
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, L-3 Communications Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Science Application International Corp. (SAIC), Honeywell, International Inc, Sikorsky Aircraft, General Electric (GE) Aviation, Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc, Textron Marine and Land Systems.
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