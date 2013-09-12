New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Venezuelan defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Venezuelan defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Venezuelan defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 7.82% during the review period and is expected to value US$5.7 billion in 2013. Modernization activities and border disputes drove expenditure during the review period, and both factors are expected to continue to be drivers throughout the forecast period. Defense expenditure in Venezuela is expected to register a CAGR of 11.37% and reach a value ofUS$8.0 billion by 2018. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) the Venezuelan defense budget stood at 1.64% in 2013, and is expected to increase to 2.08% of GDP by 2018, largely due to the expected increase in defense expenditure. The capital expenditure allocation of the Venezuelan defense budget, which stood at 41.6% during the review period, is expected to increase to 68.9% during the forecast period, as a result of increased budget allocation for equipment purchases. Consequently, revenue expenditure is likely to decrease from 58.4% in the review period to 31.1% in the forecast period. Key opportunities for equipment suppliers are expected in the areas of fighter and multi-role aircrafts, transport and utility aircraft, and attack aircraft. Other areas expected to provide opportunities for equipment suppliers are the purchase of main battle tanks, diesel electric submarines, as well as surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Modernization, border disputes and development of domestic defense industry to drive defense expenditure in the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Venezuelan Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CA Venezolana de Industrias Militares (CAVIM), UCOCAR CA, Diques y Astilleros Nacionales CA (DIANCA)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the French Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Mexican Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Chinese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018