London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Innovation could be necessary when it comes to meeting the demands of transportation in the future, a leading industry expert suggests. Senior vice president of US supermarket chain H-E-B Grocery Co's supply chain and logistics' division Mike n , recently spoke at Texas Lyceum’s 27th Public Conference, which touched on infrastructure and how it can be developed to benefit the transportation industry.



The company's vice president touched on how improving and building on infrastructure itself might not be adequate when it comes to coping with future demands. So instead of constructing more roads and rail routes, transportation companies could instead be encouraged to innovate newer ways to move products. As an example, Graham highlighted how in 1970s, stack trains were introduced that increased efficiency by 100 per cent, without too much change needed to rail networks. In addition improved technology in air traffic control could see a 50 per cent increase in air traffic, allowing an increase in international and national trade.



This could prove interesting to firms and innovators operating in this sector, including Perry Mandera entrepreneur behind full-service transportation business Custom Companies, which he set up in 1986. As sole owner of the company, Mandera and his organisation have won a series of accolades. With its headquarters in Northlake, Illinois, Custom Companies operates as a 24/7 all-round transportation specialist, providing services for its clients who can arrange a wide variety of road, rail and air freight haulage across the US and beyond. The firm has carved a unique niche for itself as one of the world's number one providers of a complete transportation service featuring LTL, truckload, cartage, dedicated contract cartage, air freight and distribution services. Expedited ground services are available and Trade Show Services for same day/next day and deferred shipments can also be ordered.



The business has been ISO 9001:208 certified showing its commitment to improving the quality of its services and was dubbed as Champions of Industry via its Pat Summeral Award. Perry Mandera ita, the man behind the firm, has also attracted several awards, being named as the Leonard Schaller Businessman of the Year and making it on to the Top 100 American Transportation Executives of the Millennium list compiled by Illinois Trucking Association.



Perry Mandera professional transportation expert, is also a well known philanthropist supporting many charities outside of his working life, and has also set up his own charity called Custom Care Charities aimed at helping disadvantaged children. The entrepreneur is also a supporter of many sporting ventures for adults and children. Perry Mandera boxing supporter, has assisted sportsmen like US Olympic Super Heavyweight Fighter Danell “Doc” Nicholson in furthering his career, as well as coaching youth basketball, football and baseball teams.



