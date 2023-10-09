Future of Virtual Event Platform Market Demand, Size, Share and Rapid Growth, Opportunities by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- The global Virtual Event Platform Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 30.6 billion in 2027 from USD 12.4 billion in 2022, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtual Event Platform Market"



220 - Tables

47 - Figures

238 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198777256



Key factors expected to drive the market growth include the rise in popularity of online streaming to replace in-person presentation, the increasing adoption of digital media marketing platforms to expand the audience base, accommodating a large number of attendees over virtual event platforms (s), live recording feature and global access to real-time data even after webinars/sessions/events, the transition of businesses to remote working approaches, cloud computing services are gaining popularity across large, medium-sized and small enterprises and enhancement of accuracy in fetching customer information. These factors are driving the demand for virtual event platforms.



The virtual event platform market comprises major providers, such as 6Connex (US), Cvent (US), Remo (US), Hubilo (US), vFairs (US), among others. These market players have embraced different strategies to increase their market shares and expand their global presence. Partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and enhancements have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2020 to 2022. This has helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.



6Connex is a leading software and service provider for virtual enterprise events. The company offers a range of solutions to enterprises to conduct online events and webinars. Its platform is designed with the purpose of driving engagement in a secure environment for communities worldwide by utilizing the capabilities of V7 software. 6Connex offers reliable and scalable HTML5-based solutions that support a large number of participants connecting through a web-based platform. It has a global presence in virtual technology solutions. The company has expanded its business in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America by working with key channel partners.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198777256



Another key player Hopin is a leading provider of live online event platforms where attendees can interact and connect with people across the globe. Its virtual event platforms are known for their full live event capabilities, such as reception areas, stages, breakout sessions, registrations, dedicated chatrooms, recordings, data analytics, and team management. Hopin's virtual event platform is designed for all types and sizes of events. The company's software is used by around 3.5 million users and around 50,000 event groups. Hopin offers plenty of sponsorship and customization opportunities to meet online event requirements.



Cvent is a leading software-as-a-service provider specializing in events, meetings, and hospitality technology platforms, with around 2,00,000 active users worldwide. The company offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration; venue selection; and virtual, hybrid, and on-site solutions to maximize audience engagement. The reporting feature of the platform offers built-in reports and enables users to create customized reports. Cvent's solutions optimize the event management value chain and enable clients to manage the number of meetings and events. The company has a geographical presence in the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Browse Other Reports:



Conversational AI Market



IPTV Market



Product Engineering Services Market



Application Delivery Controller Market



Digital Asset Management Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/virtual-event-platform-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/virtual-event-platform.asp