Future of Web Content Management Market Demand, Size, Share and Rapid Growth, Opportunities by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The global Web Content Management Market size to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 14.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Various factors such as customer shift towards video-based content across the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, and adoption of AR and VR to enable companies to modify website content are expected to drive the demand for WCM solutions and services.



WCM is a system that creates, stores, manages, and publishes web page content in the form of texts, audios, graphics, and videos, among others. WCM solutions also organize, index, or uniquely present data for specific site visitors. Moreover, these solutions simplify and optimize procedures involved in web content production and help in utilizing content for enhancing organizational efficiency and customer relations, thereby prompting businesses to adopt the solutions. They help reduce the cost of the creation and management of huge web-based content, as they require little IT support. Companies also gain a higher return on their investments with the help of WCM, as it can eliminate redundant content-generation activities and quickly deliver specific personalized user experiences to customers for benefiting from elevated customer engagement.



Some of the key players operating in the WCM market include Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), OpenText (Canada), RWS (UK), Progress (US), Upland Software (US), RWS (UK), HubSpot (US), HCL (India), e-Spirit (US), Sitecore (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Frankly Media (US), Duda (US), Agility (Canada), GX Software (Netherlands), Solodev (US), Siteglide (UK), Amplience (England), Contentful (Germany), Contentstack (US), Storyblok (Austria), Brandcast (US), Webflow (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Docsie (Canada), GraphCMS (Germany) Pantheon (US), and Strapi (France). These WCM vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global WCM market.



Adobe was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in California, US. Adobe is a provider of digital media software services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in California, US. It offers various products and services, which are utilized by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, students, application developers, and enterprises. These products and services help enterprises manage, deliver, measure, and optimize business operations. Adobe offers a line of products and services used by creative professionals, including photographers, video editors, designers, and developers; communicators including content creators, students, marketers, and knowledge workers; businesses of all sizes; and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, engaging and transacting with compelling content and experiences across personal computers, devices, and media. The company also offers license products through its websites and application stores. It provides products through the SaaS model, managed service model, and pay-per-use model. It provides an Adobe Experience Platform to its clients. The platform enables them to generate better customer insights. Adobe offers Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) by one of the globally renowned content management suites. The company distributes its products and services through a network of distributors, which includes VARs, SIs, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and OEMs. It has operations in various regions, which include North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.



Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company develops software, services, devices, and solutions to compete in the era of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. With the increase in investments in the mix-reality cloud, Microsoft enables its customers to digitalize their business processes. The company's offerings include cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, platforms, and content. Its product offerings include Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. Microsoft's platforms and tools help drive the productivity of small businesses, the competitiveness of large businesses, and the efficiency of the public sector.



The company works on three pillars: privacy, cybersecurity, and responsible AI, to provide tools and frameworks for its customers to encourage policy change. It caters to a wide range of verticals, including finance and insurance, manufacturing and retail, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, public sector, healthcare, and IT and telecommunications. It has a presence in more than 190 countries across North America, APAC, Latin America, MEA, and Europe. In WCM market, Microsoft offers Microsoft SharePoint that provides capabilities that empower individuals, teams, and organizations to intelligently and securely discover, share, and collaborate to interact with and manage growing volumes of content.



