The rising caseload of neurodegenerative disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease are boosting the need for nerve repair and regeneration worldwide. The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is forecasted to attain a valuation of USD 11.62 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:



Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others



Market Drivers



The escalating occurrences of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders coupled with the growing senior population are bolstering the industry growth. The augmented need for robust approaches for efficient treatment of nerve disorders is likely to fuel the industry progress over the projected years. The accelerating prevalence of nerve injuries and increasing elderly population and their augmented need for superior neurological care are presumed to further drive the industry's expansion. Moreover, the availability of favorable healthcare policies and the increasing financial support from the government is further anticipated to augment the industry's growth.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial



Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Regional Analysis



North America led the market growth in 2019 and is forecasted to command the industry's share in the estimated years accredited to the escalating incidences of nervous system disorders among the elderly populace. Further, the progress of the healthcare industry and the existence of main industry players is forecasted to add to regional growth. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR through the years accredited to the augmenting focus of government to enhance the healthcare framework. The development is also contributed to the increasing healthcare budget in emerging economies is forecasted to expand the market scope.



