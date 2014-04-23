Future Prospect: Compelling New Book Fuses Faith & Fact to Prove That Relationships Don't Fail - People Do

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to many modern and traditional experts, the ups and downs of relationships are just par for life’s course. These same self-titled ‘gurus’ often fail to see reality by placing the complications of relationships on irreversible genetic makeup. Refuting these claims with gusto, author and relationship expert Glenn Calvin Damond is delighted to announce the launch of his new book.



‘Future Prospect: The power of your future is in your hands (Future Prospect & The other side of me) (Volume 1)’ is the first in a new series that aims to put relationships back on track for the right reasons, stop families dying and give God’s word the importance it so rightfully deserves.



Synopsis:



This is the beginning of a relationship series of books designed to bring the man and woman into the power houses God needs in this earth. Relationship experts embed within us that all relationships have their problems just work through them.



Psychologists tell us that we are what we are and act the way he act because of genetics. This book repudiates that teaching.



As the author explains, current society and its cultures threaten the health and longevity of all relationships.



“We live in a world where sex has become a casual after-thought, millions end up in divorce courts for marriages that could have been saved and psychologists are telling us that there is nothing we can do about it. This couldn’t be further from the truth!” says Damond.



Continuing, “My book will make families whole again by learning the difference between passion and love, trust and love, understanding why we are morally and religiously killing our children and how becoming the powerhouse that God needs can dramatically change it all.”



Damond believes his book will have a wide and far-reaching appeal.



“My wisdom will help those tired of the up-and-down nature of their life and relationships; those who want to make their life greater than it has ever been before. Most people don’t know that relationships are a universal message, and my book is chock-full of rules to explain why. It’s vital reading for people from all walks of life.”



With the book’s popularity dramatically increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible. Audiences are also urged to watch out for the author’s upcoming music, movie and television projects based on the same life-changing message.



‘Future Prospect: The power of your future is in your hands (Future Prospect & The other side of me) (Volume 1)’ is available now: http:www.gcdproductions.com



Author’s official website: http://www.gcdproductions.com.



About Glenn Calvin Damond

The author grew up on the streets of New Orleans Louisiana and was introduced into the criminal life style. But God got a hold onto him and is making him into the man of God that is building families together as one.