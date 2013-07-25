Future Prospects of Global Personalized Medicine Market 2012-2016Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â &Ac

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Future Prospects of Global Personalized Medicine Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Personalized Medicine market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 12.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant growth of the Targeted Biologics segment. The Global Personalized Medicine market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of mergers ad acquisitions. However, the low awareness of personalized medicine in developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Future Prospects of Global Personalized Medicine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Personalized Medicine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Affymetrix Inc., Agendia B.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BG Medicine Inc., Biocartis S.A, Biogen Idec Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Evotec AG, GE Healthcare Ltd., Genelex Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Life Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Transgenomic Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Affymetrix Inc., Agendia B.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BG Medicine Inc., Biocartis S.A, Biogen Idec Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Evotec AG, GE Healthcare Ltd., Genelex Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Life Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Transgenomic Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127791/future-prospects-of-global-personalized-medicine-market-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###