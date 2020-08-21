New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- Reports and Data offers a comprehensive report on the Global Personal Mobility Device Market along with a detailed evaluation of the present and future trends and key data on the leading regions of the market. The report offers extensive data on the key regions with high market concentration and offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of each region. The report is an all-inclusive document that discusses prominent information regarding the trends, demand and supply ratio, market share, growth opportunities, and key players of the Personal Mobility Device market.



The Personal Mobility Device market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in terms of value, from USD 8.07 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027



Additionally, the report is updated with the current economic scenario and dynamic changes in the trends with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected every segment of the market and has brought dynamic changes in the industry. The report covers the evolving business sphere along with a present and future assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Wheel chairs

Manual

Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes

Electric hand bikes

Manual hand bikes

Hybrid hand bikes

Walking aids

Rollators

Premium

Low cost

Stair Lift

Power Add-on products



Other walking aids



Canes

Folding Canes

Quad Canes

Offset Canes

Crutches

Axillary Crutches

Elbow Crutches

Forearm Crutches

Walkers

Standard Walkers

Knee Walkers





Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Patient Lifts

Manual Lifts

Power Lifts

Stand Up Lifts

Heavy Duty Lifts

Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts

Indoor Stair Lifts

Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Stretchers

Low Beds

Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Personal Mobility Device market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Personal Mobility Device market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Personal Mobility Device market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Personal Mobility Device industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns

Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Personal Mobility Device market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Personal Mobility Device market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



