The Garment Active Insulation Market is set to attain a valuation of USD 277.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The development of new polymers and the fabric insulation properties is expected to rise the demand for the product. The applications of garment active insulation are widespread in several industries, including outwear, footwear, and hand wear.



Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the garment active insulation market is the growing demand for high-performance manufacturing winter outwears, and sportswear. The introduction of high-technology enabled garment active insulation and other tech advancements, in the manufacturing process, may drive the market growth. Also, the increasing market demand among the military personnel to cope with extreme and wild weather conditions is contributing to the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Polartec, PrimaLoft, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., INVISTA, HDWool, 3M Company, M.I.T.I Spa, Freudenberg SE, Unger Diffutherm GmbH, and Remmers Ltd., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Cotton

Wool

Nylon



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Branded Insulation Products

Non-branded Insulation Products



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Outwear

Footwear

Handwear

Others



Regional Analysis

According to reports, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the garment active insulation market over the forecast period. Besides, the rising public spending ability in the region is expected to boost the winter wear garments production, hence leading to the growth of the industry. The rapid rise in hiking activities and the emerging trends of athleisure in North America and Europe has positively impacted the market growth in these regions.



