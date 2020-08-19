Future Scope of Global Precision Harvesting Market 2020: Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Global Precision Harvesting Market was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.65%.



The global Precision Harvesting market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Precision Harvesting market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Precision Harvesting market are studied in detail in the global Precision Harvesting market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Precision harvesting is the modern agriculture cultivation technique which involves the usage of various cameras and sensors to detect the appropriate period of time for cultivation and for maximum yield. Theses sensors are helpful in raising the efficiency of crops and affecting crop return by monitoring humidity, temperature, crops, and soil.



Market Drivers

Rise in adoption of mechanical labor technique in agriculture is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global precision harvesting market growth. Also, increase in government support and initiatives for adoption and development of modern agriculture technique which is expected to boost the global precision harvesting industry growth. Furthermore, rise in technological advancements and innovations will have the positive impact on global precision harvesting market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Sundance had launched new VCS-1 embedded processor module for precision robotics applications. VCS- 1 technology is designed for precision robotics incorporating complex, control, real-time vision, and sensor applications.



Market Restraints

However, high cost for purchasing and integration of machines is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global precision harvesting market growth. Also, lack of penetration and skilled professionals will affect the global precision harvesting market growth.



Market Taxonomy

By Product

- Harvesting Robots

- Combine Harvesters

- Self-propelled Forage Harvesters

By Offering

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

By Application

- Horticulture

- Crop

- Greenhouse

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Precision Harvesting Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Precision Harvesting Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Precision Harvesting Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Precision Harvesting Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Harvesting Robots

5.3.2Combine harvesters

5.3.3 Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters

6 Global Precision Harvesting Market, By Offering

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Offering

6.2 Global Precision Harvesting Market Share Analysis, By Offering

6.3 Global Precision Harvesting Market Size and Forecast, By Offering

6.3.1 Hardware

6.3.2 Software

6.3.3Services

7 Global Precision Harvesting Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Precision Harvesting Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Precision Harvesting Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Horticulture

7.3.2 Crop

7.3.3Greenhouse

8 Global Precision Harvesting Market, By Region

Continued….



