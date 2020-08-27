Future Scope of Global Unified Communication as a Service Market 2020: Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 : LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Orange S.A, Verizon

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Global Unified Communication as a Service Market was valued at USD 16.2 in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8%.



The global Unified Communication as a Service market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Unified Communication as a Service market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. The key economic factors affecting the global Unified Communication as a Service market are studied in detail in the global Unified Communication as a Service market report, including a detailed assessment of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment of the market.



Unified Communication as a Service s are the mode of delivery model in which various communication and collaboration services and applications are outsourced by to a third party provider and delivered over network. These services include enterprise messaging, telephony, and video conferencing. Unified Communication as a Service offers flexibility, availability and scalability to core business task. These services are used by various organizations for improvement of business processes through streamlining communication.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for Unified Communication as a Service in large as well as small and medium size enterprises for improvement of business process is expected to boost the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Furthermore, growing trends of mobility and Byod usage will have the positive impact on global Unified Communication as a Service market growth. Moreover, rise in deployment of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the communication sector which is expected to propel the global unified as aservice market growth. In addition to that, increase in adoption of private cloud model by safe banks to safeguard sensitive information is expected to drive the global Unified Communication as a Service market growth.



Market Restraints

However, security and privacy concern over cloud based deployment is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global Unified Communication as a Service market.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Orange S.A., Verizon, RingCentral, Revation Systems, Masergy, Intrado Corporation, Vonage, NTT Communications, and Windstream.



Market Taxonomy

By Deployment

- Private Cloud

- Public Cloud

By Components

- Telephony

- Unified Messaging

- Collaboration Platforms

- Conferencing

By Industry Vertical

- Education

- Automotive

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Real Estate

- Hospitality

- IT & Telecommunication

- Legal

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



