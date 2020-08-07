Future Scope of Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Latest published report on the Video Surveillance and VaaS market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027. The report is based on an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures.



Video surveillance and VaaS system monitors activities, behaviors, or other changing information by using electronic equipments. This system is offered with cloud technology and video surveillance devices along with use of multi-mega pixel HD cameras and vast amounts of video surveillance data being generated.



Rise in number of terrorist attacks and overall security concerns across the globe is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global video surveillance and VaaS market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of advanced surveillance vy various industries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness about the benefits of optimum IP surveillance system such as enhanced system health management, improved video content analysis, and easy video information retrieval are expected to propel the market growth.



However, data privacy and safety is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global video surveillance and VaaS market growth. Also, lack of technology awareness will affect the market growth.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Axis Communications AB, Ivideon, Duranc, Cloudastructure Inc., ADT Security Services, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., Cameramanager, and Brivo.



Market Taxonomy

By Product

- Analog

- IP-Based

By Component

- Software

- Hardware

- Service

By Application

- Industrial

- Institutional

- Military & Defense

- Residential

- Infrastructure

- Commercial

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Outlook

5 Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market, By Product

6 Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market, By Component

7 Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market, By Application

8 Global Video Surveillance and VaaS Market, By Region

9 North America Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

10 Europe Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

11 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

12 Latin America Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

13 Middle East Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles



