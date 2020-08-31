Future Scope of Smart Lighting Market 2020: Global Industry Share and Forecast Report by 2027 with Key Players - Syska, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric, Dialight,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- The global Smart Lighting Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Smart Lighting Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. Key factors likely to affect the market's dynamics in the coming years are profiled in detail in the report, to allow readers a complete understanding of the major obstacles standing in their way in the Smart Lighting Market.



Smart lighting system is used to reduce greenhouse emissions by occupancy and passive infrared sensors. Smart lighting system is classified into two types such as wired smart lighting system and non-wired smart lighting system. These systems are used for energy saving purpose and widely applied in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.



Global Smart Lighting Market Drivers

An ongoing and upcoming development of smart cities is expected to boost the global boost smart lighting market growth. Furthermore, integration of lighting solutions with smart devices expected to propel the global smart lighting market growth. Moreover, increase in acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems will fuel the global smart lighting market growth. In other hand, rise in usage of LED lights and luminaires in outdoor lighting is expected to drive the global smart lighting market growth. In addition to that, advent of integrated lighting control systems will have positive impact on global smart lighting market growth.



Global Smart Lighting Market Restraints

However, high installation cost of smart lighting is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global smart lighting market growth. Also, security and reliability issues will affect the global smart lighting market growth.



Global Smart Lighting Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Syska, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric, Dialight, Deco Lighting, Inc, Eaton, Cree, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, and Acuity Brands, Inc.



Global Smart Lighting Market Taxonomy

By Offerings

- Hardware

- Software

By Connectivity Technology

- Bluetooth

- WI-Fi

- Zigbee

- DALI

By Lighting Technology

- Halogen

- LED

- CFL

- Fluorescent

- Incandescent

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



