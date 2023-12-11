Future Scope of Social and Emotional Learning Market 2023 Opportunities, and Growth Factors : A Global Forecast to 2028

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- The global Social and Emotional Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



SEL has been rising among educators internationally to assist children and adults in their personal and professional lives to overcome anxiety, despair, and aloofness.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Social and Emotional Learning Market"



261 - Tables

43 - Figures

261 – Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/social-emotional-learning-market-245017024.html



Educational stakeholders proactively include SEL in their curricula to deal with student's emotions, stress, anxiety, and hostile conduct. Despite the outdated idea, SEL is becoming more popular among educators, parents, and the healthcare industry. SEL is essential to education and human development. It involves equipping youth and adults with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to understand and manage their emotions, build healthy identities, foster empathy, establish positive relationships, make responsible decisions, and achieve personal and collective goals.



Based on offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Building relationships with peers, instructors, and others is more accessible for pupils through social-emotional learning. Through SEL, children and adults learn how to control their emotions in challenging circumstances. Students acquire these skills through SEL, which helps them maintain their social connections and demonstrate empathy for others. Certain service providers assist learners in individual professional development for career path planning and professional development. These service providers implement solutions tailored to business processes, such as network services. Services refer to the support offered by SEL providers to assist educational stakeholders in efficiently using SEL solutions.



North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



The demand for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions, expanding government support and awareness programs. The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The most prominent market vendors, including Committee forCommittee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present, and their presence is a significant growth driver for the North American SEL industries.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=245017024



Market Players



The Social and Emotional Learning market comprises significant providers, such as Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US), etc. These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the SEL industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, enhancements, and acquisitions.



Key Dynamic Factors For Social and Emotional Learning Market:



Initiatives and Policies in Education:



The emphasis placed by the government and educational establishments on SEL curriculum integration.



SEL norms and standards are included into school policies.



Technological Progress:



Technological adoption, including virtual reality, online platforms, and applications, in the delivery of SEL programmes.



Incorporating digital tools for monitoring and evaluating kids' social and emotional competencies.



Studies and Evidence-Based Approaches:



Increasing need for research-backed, evidence-based SEL programmes.



The impact of research results on SEL intervention development and modification.



Community and Parental Involvement:



Acknowledgment of the value of community and parent involvement in SEL efforts.



Cooperation to improve social and emotional development between educational institutions and other groups.



Professional Development and Teacher Training:



SEL programme implementation costs should be covered by funding for educators' professional development and training.



Acknowledgement of the role educators play in fostering and modelling social and emotional competencies.



World Events and Shifts in Society:



Reaction to societal shifts and world events that have an effect on students' mental health and wellbeing.



A greater understanding of how SEL might help with problems including social isolation, mental health disorders, and bullying.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



In order to comprehend and navigate the complexities of the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market, competitive and segmentation analysis are essential. Businesses compete for prominence in this ever-changing market by providing a range of SEL solutions that are specifically designed to satisfy the demands of educational institutions. The market is divided into segments based on different degrees of education, ranging from primary schools to universities. Leading companies in this field purposefully set themselves apart from the competition with a variety of online resources, interactive instruments, and research-backed curricula designed to support kids' social and emotional growth.



Browse Other Reports:



Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market



Product Engineering Services Market



Student Information System Market



Process Mining Market



Business Process Automation Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/social-emotional-learning-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/social-emotional-learning.asp